Sentencing date set for man who stole Judy Garland’s ruby slippers

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Sentencing has been set for the man who pleaded guilty to stealing Judy Garland’s ruby slippers from a Grand Rapids museum.

Terry Martin, 76, of Grand Rapids, pleaded guilty to using a small sledgehammer to break through the door of the Judy Garland Museum and smash the glass casing over the ruby slippers’ display in late August of 2005.

He said he then hid the shoes in a trailer near his home.

Martin said he took the slippers because he thought they were made of real rubies but got rid of them when he realized they were glass.

According to the plea agreement, the 76-year-old will not serve any jail time, but attorneys tell us the judge is not obligated to follow that agreement.

Martin is facing one count of theft of major artwork.

The iconic ruby slippers were worn during the filming of the 1939 classic “The Wizard of Oz” and are one of the only four known surviving pairs from filming.

Federal prosecutors stated when the slippers were stolen they were insured for $1 million but the current market value is about $3.5 million.

His sentencing is set for January 29, 2024.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.