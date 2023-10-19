Rep. Bergman ‘prepared to step up’ and seek House Speaker role

U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan. (Bergman Office Photo)
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan. (Bergman Office Photo)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WLUC & AP) - Republican Congressman Jack Bergman is eyeing a bid for U.S. House Speaker.

Bergman represents Michigan’s First Congressional District which includes all of Upper Michigan.

Fellow Republican Rep. Jim Jordan has brought the House speaker’s race to a stalemate as he refuses to drop out. The hard-fighting ally of Donald Trump has been unable to win the gavel but he and his far-right allies won’t step aside for a more viable GOP nominee.

On Thursday, the House is tentatively set to convene in the afternoon for Jordan to try again. But there’s a sinking realization that the House could remain endlessly stuck for the long haul. Next steps are uncertain as Republican lawmakers float other options. Some holdout Republicans are talking about an extraordinary plan to give a temporary speaker more power to reopen the House.

According to a statement from Bergman’s office, he is not aiming to climb the ladder and would only seek to be speaker for the remainder of the 118th Congress.

Below is a statement from James Hogge, Rep. Bergman’s Communications Director:

“General Bergman proudly supported Rep. Jim Jordan fully. Following the second round of voting, the General was approached by colleagues and has had conversations about a possible Speaker run — it’s becoming clear Rep. Jordan’s path is narrowing by the hour.

“We cannot go another day without a Speaker. He simply doesn’t have the votes - we need to have a frank discussion as a conference about a path forward. If as a conference we see he can’t get the necessary votes to become Speaker, General Bergman is prepared to step up.

“The General isn’t seeking to climb the ladder, only steady it in a time of chaos - and would only seek to be Speaker for the remainder of the 118th Congress.

“Our Nation is in turmoil. Our Southern Border is a total crisis, we are 30 days away from a government shutdown, the Biden Administration is running roughshod over our fundamental rights, Israel is under attack by evil Hamas terrorists, and at this very moment - The People’s House is in complete gridlock.

“Rep. Bergman served our Nation for 40 years in the United States Marine Corps - retiring as a Lt. General. He knows how to put others first to accomplish the task at hand. America needs a leader right now - Rep. Jack Bergman is ready to answer the call of service, again.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi truck on Highway 53
2 semi trucks collide, causes Highway 53 closure
Luis and Manuel Garcia Salas, both killed in a shooting in Ashland Saturday morning.
Family speaking out after loved ones killed in Ashland shooting
Duluth mayoral election candidates Emily Larson and Roger Reinert
Northern News Now’s Duluth Mayoral Debate
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Madeline Manion
Duluth figure skater competing to enter U.S. Figure Skating Development Camp

Latest News

Terry Martin, the man charged with stealing Judy Garland's famous ruby slippers from a Grand...
Sentencing date set for man who stole Judy Garland’s ruby slippers
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: possible twin driver switch at crash site
Michael Mathews spent just about three months researching eight different activists to feature...
Iron Range artist paints Minnesota activist mural for Duluth garden
A Hibbing artist painted a mural featuring several different Northland and Minnesota activists...
Iron Range artist paints Minnesota activist mural for Duluth garden
Steve Hanke appointed to Sixth Judicial District
Governor Walz appoints new judge for vacant Sixth Judicial District