Rain to close out the week

By Adam Lorch
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies. There will be some breaks in the clouds in Minnesota. Tonight we will have partly clear to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 30′s and 40′s with light northerly winds.

FRIDAY: Friday we will have mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50′s with westerly winds 4-8mph. Friday after 4pm we will see some rain showers moving in from the northwest. Rain will sweep through the region overnight.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have mostly cloudy skies. A few folks could see a stray shower or two, but most folks will be dry. Highs will be in the lower 50′s with northerly winds 5-15mph.

SUNDAY: On Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies! Highs will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Winds will be out of the south 5-10mph.

