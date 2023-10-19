No. 8 UMD women’s hockey heads to Mankato for first away series

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a tough weekend series against No. 2 Ohio State that gave the University of Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team their first two losses on the season they moved down two spots in the USCHO Division I Women’s Hockey Poll.

The now eighth-ranked Bulldogs will be facing Minnesota State, Mankato in their first away series of the season.

Even though the Bulldogs were swept last week the team’s improvement through the weekend was a learning point according to the team.

“We hate getting swept but I think it taught us a lot. We were a lot better on Saturday than we were on Friday, and our third period was our best period of the weekend, so that’s always hopeful to be trending in an upward direction,” said senior forward Clara Van Wieren.

Even though they are learning from it, Head Coach Maura Crowell knows how quickly they have to shift focus.

“We only have a few days to think about the past and get on with the next. It might feel like a long week for everybody else but it comes fast for us and I think that’s good for a young group. We’re over last week, we’re on to the next, and now you have an opportunity to go grab three points on Friday, so let’s go do it,” said Crowell.

Puck drop for game one of the Bulldogs and Mavericks is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Friday in Mankato.

