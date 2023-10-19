New report highlights injustices in handling missing Indigenous People cases in Minnesota

The report also found disparities in areas like data collection and victim and family services.
By Madisan Green
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA. (Northern News Now) - A new report by the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office finds discrepancies in the way missing people cases are handled between Indigenous People and non-Indigenous People.

“Native women make up less than 1% of the population, and they account for 8% of the homicide rate in Minnesota,” said Juliet Rudie, the director of the MMIR.

This startling statistic is what launched the office in 2021 which is the first of its kind in the nation.

“We have worked with several different law enforcement agencies,” said Rudie. “They’re receptive to having us there. We’re really there to help be a liaison between some of our families, our clients and law enforcement.”

There is still a lot of work ahead. A new study published by the MMIR found nine patterns of injustice throughout the whole process of reporting missing Indigenous People.

“After the research, it clearly showed that we’re not getting the reports taken right away,” said Rudie. “Or we’re not sometimes taken seriously.”

The report also found disparities in areas like data collection and victim and family services.

Rudie said she hopes this report can be an educational tool for all agencies.

“Every three years, law enforcement officers are required to do in-service training,” said Rudie. “The recommendation is to provide additional training and support for law enforcement officers within that.”

Rudie said the best way to end injustice is to start with education.

“It’s really a matter of having an understanding and having a consistent response and reporting,” said Rudie.

The whole report can be found here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi truck on Highway 53
2 semi trucks collide, causes Highway 53 closure
Luis and Manuel Garcia Salas, both killed in a shooting in Ashland Saturday morning.
Family speaking out after loved ones killed in Ashland shooting
Duluth mayoral election candidates Emily Larson and Roger Reinert
Northern News Now’s Duluth Mayoral Debate
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Madeline Manion
Duluth figure skater competing to enter U.S. Figure Skating Development Camp

Latest News

The Red Cliff Tribal Farm is hosting a community event on Friday, October 20.
City by City: Moose Lake, Red Cliff, St. Louis County
Safety leaders address shift from volunteer to paid fire departments in MN
MN safety leaders address shift from volunteer to paid fire departments
Terry Martin, the man charged with stealing Judy Garland's famous ruby slippers from a Grand...
Sentencing date set for man who stole Judy Garland’s ruby slippers
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: possible twin driver switch at crash site