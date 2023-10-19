New report highlights injustices in handling missing Indigenous People cases in Minnesota

MINNESOTA. (Northern News Now) - A new report by the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office finds discrepancies in the way missing people cases are handled between Indigenous People and non-Indigenous People.

“Native women make up less than 1% of the population, and they account for 8% of the homicide rate in Minnesota,” said Juliet Rudie, the director of the MMIR.

This startling statistic is what launched the office in 2021 which is the first of its kind in the nation.

“We have worked with several different law enforcement agencies,” said Rudie. “They’re receptive to having us there. We’re really there to help be a liaison between some of our families, our clients and law enforcement.”

There is still a lot of work ahead. A new study published by the MMIR found nine patterns of injustice throughout the whole process of reporting missing Indigenous People.

“After the research, it clearly showed that we’re not getting the reports taken right away,” said Rudie. “Or we’re not sometimes taken seriously.”

The report also found disparities in areas like data collection and victim and family services.

Rudie said she hopes this report can be an educational tool for all agencies.

“Every three years, law enforcement officers are required to do in-service training,” said Rudie. “The recommendation is to provide additional training and support for law enforcement officers within that.”

Rudie said the best way to end injustice is to start with education.

“It’s really a matter of having an understanding and having a consistent response and reporting,” said Rudie.

The whole report can be found here.

