Governor Walz appoints new judge for vacant Sixth Judicial District

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new judge has been appointed to fill the Sixth Judicial District’s vacancy.

Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced on Thursday that Steve Hanke has been appointed as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Sixth Judicial District.

He will replace the Honorable Michael J. Cuzzo and will be chambered in Two Harbors in Lake County and Grand Marais in Cook County.

Minnesota’s Sixth Judicial District includes Carlton, Cook, Lake, and St. Louis counties.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Hanke to the Sixth Judicial District,” said Governor Walz. “His dedication to serving his community and commitment to finding creative solutions to challenging issues makes me confident that he will be an excellent jurist for Lake and Cook counties.”

“Steve Hanke will be a great addition to the Sixth Judicial District bench,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “His work with Minnesota’s treatment courts and dedication to restorative justice practices makes him uniquely qualified for this position, and I look forward to seeing how he incorporates that experience into his new role.”

Hanke currently is an attorney for the City of Duluth, where he practices civil law and prosecutes criminal matters.

Additionally, he is an adjunct professor in the Human Behavior, Justice, and Diversity Department at the University of Wisconsin–Superior.

Officials say he is involved in the community by volunteering with the Minnesota State Bar Association as a high school mock trial judge and the Duluth Amateur Hockey Association (DAHA).

The appointed judge also serves as the president of the 11th District Bar Association and as a board member for the Damiano Center and Duluth Area Family YMCA.

Hanke earned his B.A. from the University of North Dakota and his J.D. from the University of Minnesota.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.