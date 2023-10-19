Family speaking out after loved ones killed in Ashland shooting

ASHLAND, WI. (Northern News Now) - Family members of the two men who were shot and killed in Ashland over the weekend are speaking out for the first time.

The family of 30-year-old Manuel and 27-year-old Luis Garcia Salas say a weekend reuniting brothers turned tragic.

Early Saturday morning, police discovered the brothers bodies behind the Stagecoach Bar and Grill and Taqueria La Monarca. Ricardo Garcia was with his brothers in that alleyway and witnessed the shooting incident.

“He felt really bad. He didn’t know what to do, his mind went blank. Just all black. He felt like he was going to faint,” said Ricardo Salas with the help of a translator.

Manuel and Luis, both from the Eau Claire area, were visiting their brother Ricardo in Ashland on Friday. According to Ricardo, they went to the Stagecoach Bar, but on their way out, they saw a man beating someone in the alley with a crowbar.

According to a criminal complaint, police believe that man was Nathan Monkelien, who police said owns the Stagecoach Bar.

Ricardo said at one point, Monkelein allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and started firing. Ricardo says that’s when he hid and his brothers lost their lives.

“He had seen one of his brothers giving out his last breath in front of him and closing his eyes,” Ricardo said through his translator. According to police, when they arrived they found both men deceased, lying in a pool of blood.

In the alley, a small memorial has started to form to honor the young lives cut short.

Ricardo worked at the Taqueria La Monarca, where a larger tribute has been set up to help the brothers and their families.

In addition to a fiance, Manuel leaves behind a young child.

“He was the head of household, he was the one that brought the money to the house, the one that took care of both of them financially and also emotionally too,” said Angelica Maria Salas Tzanahua, Manuel’s Fiance.

Tzanahua is hoping the person who killed her loved one, will serve time.

“She wants justice for both of them. They didn’t deserve this. I mean the person who did this, she wants them to stay in jail,” Tzanahua said.

Monkelien, accused of shooting the brothers, is in custody and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.Police arrested him after reviewing video of the incident and finding Monkelein outside nearby shortly after.

His bail was set at a million dollars.

The brothers are originally from Mexico, and family and friends have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses in their homeland.

