Duluth Charter School students donate socks to CHUM

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth elementary kids are working to help everyone in the community stay warm this winter.

As a part of their annual “Unity Week”, students at the Duluth Edison Charter School spent the first part of this week collecting more than 600 pairs of socks for CHUM after the organization ran out of them recently.

“Throughout the week, we also noticed that CHUM was doing a sock drive so we really wanted to support that, so we asked all the students to bring in some socks and if we filled up a whole bucket, they were able to silly string me in front of everyone,” said K4 Assistant Academy Director Ryan Dickinson.

CHUM says it is still looking for donations. If you wish to donate you can drop off clothes at their downtown location or click here to visit their website.

