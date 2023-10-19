City by City: Moose Lake, Red Cliff, St. Louis County

Moose Lake, MN- 5th and 6th grade students at Willow River Area Schools will be hosting an Empty Bowl Fundraiser. Over the next month, students will be making clay bowls in art class. Those will be sold during the Empty Bowl Fundraiser on November 18. The event will be held at Moose Lake Brewery from 1-5 p.m. Attendees are welcome to buy a bowl for $10. Buyers will also get a free cup of soup. Proceeds will help raise money for the annual Adopt-a-Family holiday program.

Red Cliff- The Red Cliff Tribal Farm is hosting a community event on Friday, October 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Community members are welcome to celebrate the season, learn about upcoming projects and enjoy homemade food. Friday Farm Stands will continue through the end of the month. This event replaces the Harvest Feast and Potluck that was canceled due to bad weather.

St. Louis County, MN- The application deadline has been extended for the Mike Colalillo Medal of Honor Scholarship. Students now have until Tuesday, October 31 to apply for the $1,500 scholarship. Eligible students must be full-time students with ties to St. Louis County. The application is a research paper relevant to veterans in the area. Details to apply can be found here.

