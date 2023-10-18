Section 7AA Championship Games

Soccer Finals 1
By Alexis Bass
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Tuesday night marked the Section Championships in prep soccer.

In Cloquet, the North Branch Vikings faced the No.1 seed Cloquet Lumberjacks for the Section 7AA Girls Final where the top-seeded Lumberjacks earned a shutout victory over the Vikings, 3-0. The Lumberjacks are headed back to the State Tournament for the fifth consecutive year.

Vikings 0 Lumberjacks 3

The Boys Section 7AA title game was also played at Cloquet’s new Stadium, this match-up between the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks and the Cloquet Lumberjacks which needed overtime. The Lumberjacks won, 2-1 over the Thunderhawks thanks to Noah Hansen’s game-winning goal, and their trip to State as well.

Thunderhawks 1 Lumberjacks 2

Soccer Finals 2

Top-seeded Esko hosted No.2 seed Duluth Marshall. Esko earned the Section 7A Title for the second striaght year with a 4-0 shutout win over Marshall.

Hilltoppers 0 Esko 4

