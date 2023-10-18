Rain today and into tomorrow morning

By Tony Nargi
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: Today will see periods of showers throughout the Northland as a clipper drops into our region. Rain totals will be around a quarter of an inch, and winds will be out of the E at 5-15 MPH. High temperatures will be in the 50′s, with Duluth seeing a high of 52.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: Some showers from Wednesday’s clipper will be around on Thursday morning with some drying out and clearing later on Thursday. The high will be 53 degrees with winds out of the NE at 10-15 MPH.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

FRIDAY: Friday will be dry to start with some on and off showers beginning in the afternoon as another weak clipper moves quickly through the region. The high will be 55 in Duluth and winds will be light out of the W at 5-10 MPH.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

WEEKEND: This weekend will see dry conditions though some spotty showers could be lingering Saturday morning. Mostly cloudy conditions will persist on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies on Sunday. High’s will be seasonable in the low 50′s.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chilly Billy's on Woodland Avenue
Chilly Billy’s finds new owners, will not close
LSVOTF K9 Murphy with approximately 5lbs of methamphetamine.
K9 Officer helps find 5 pounds of meth found in package at Hibbing Post Office
Aerial view of Duluth properties.
Special Report: Duluth employers band together to spark new home construction
K9 Chase and Joey Burns America's Top Dog
K9 Chase, Officer Burns to join Itasca County Sheriff’s Office
Authorities on the Iron Range are investigating after a fire broke out in an apartment building...
Crews respond to late-night apartment fire in Hibbing

Latest News

Weather recordings - daily 4pm
OCTOBER 17, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Scattered rain returns for our Wednesday
Web Forecast- Weekday Mornings NNN 10-17-23
Web Forecast- Weekday Mornings NNN 10-17-23
Northern News Now
Beautiful fall day today followed by some rain tomorrow