Rain today and into tomorrow morning

WEDNESDAY: Today will see periods of showers throughout the Northland as a clipper drops into our region. Rain totals will be around a quarter of an inch, and winds will be out of the E at 5-15 MPH. High temperatures will be in the 50′s, with Duluth seeing a high of 52.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: Some showers from Wednesday’s clipper will be around on Thursday morning with some drying out and clearing later on Thursday. The high will be 53 degrees with winds out of the NE at 10-15 MPH.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

FRIDAY: Friday will be dry to start with some on and off showers beginning in the afternoon as another weak clipper moves quickly through the region. The high will be 55 in Duluth and winds will be light out of the W at 5-10 MPH.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

WEEKEND: This weekend will see dry conditions though some spotty showers could be lingering Saturday morning. Mostly cloudy conditions will persist on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies on Sunday. High’s will be seasonable in the low 50′s.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.