Rain chances linger through end of week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see chances of scattered light rain showers. Tonight there will be a 40% chance of lingering rain before midnight in Minnesota. A better chance of lingering showers after midnight in Wisconsin and the U.P.. Lows will be in the 40′s with some patchy dense fog possible.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have a chance of rain in the morning, but we should dry out in the late afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 50′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-50′s. There will be a chance of rain in the evening hours. Highs will be in the mid-50′s with calmer winds out of the west.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 50′s with northerly winds.

