No.12 UMD Volleyball will rely on resiliency in Romano this weekend against a ranked opponent

Northern News Now at 6pm
By Alexis Bass
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The No.12 ranked UMD volleyball team is hosting a big weekend of college volleyball on their home court.

Despite going 5-4 at home, the Bulldogs have proven to be resilient in several of their games this season, something they’ve utilized whether on the road or in Romano.

UMD is now in midseason form and hoping to play what they call their best brand of volleyball in this weekend’s slate against MSU Mankato State on Friday and No.2 Concordia St. Paul on Saturday.

Mankato runs the fastest offense the Bulldogs have played against to date, while Concordia brings disciplined ball control and a style of play that is tough to defend.

They are two different tests, but wins against these two teams could build UMD’s resume for the conference tournament. Head coach Jim Boos says in a regional as tough as this, they need to lock in on Friday’s assignment first.

“Ya know, the team that everybody knows is Saturday, but we know that the team we play Friday has every bit of ability to beat you,” Boos said. “Mankato swept Northern state. Northern State beat us here on our floor. The league is too good. There are too many upsets happening right now and the goal is to take the match that is directly in front of you. You can’t beat Concordia on Friday. The only team that you can beat on Friday is Mankato so that’s the team we are going to worry about.”

The first serve against Mankato is set for Friday at six and Saturday’s match against Concordia St. Paul is set for 2 pm and will be broadcast on our My9 Sports Network.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bestselling author William Kent Kreuger signing a book at the Bookstore at Fitger's
Bestselling author William Kent Kreuger holds book signing in Duluth
Chilly Billy's on Woodland Avenue
Chilly Billy’s finds new owners, will not close
A proposed rule being considered by the FDA would ban products that contain formaldehyde and...
FDA plans to suggest ban on hair-straightening products linked to health risks
Two people found dead in Ashland
Two people found dead with gunshot wounds, one in custody in Ashland
K9 Chase and Joey Burns America's Top Dog
K9 Chase, Officer Burns to join Itasca County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

state soccer finals
Section 7AA Championship Games
UMD Football Week 7 2023
Bulldogs Football hope to continue with their winning ways on the road to Minot State
UMD men's basketball comes into season ranked No. 2 in NSIC preseason poll.
UMD Men’s Basketball ranked No. 1 in NSIC after last year’s Elite Eight appearance
UMD Men's Basketball Team looks ahead to 2023-24 season