No.12 UMD Volleyball will rely on resiliency in Romano this weekend against a ranked opponent

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The No.12 ranked UMD volleyball team is hosting a big weekend of college volleyball on their home court.

Despite going 5-4 at home, the Bulldogs have proven to be resilient in several of their games this season, something they’ve utilized whether on the road or in Romano.

UMD is now in midseason form and hoping to play what they call their best brand of volleyball in this weekend’s slate against MSU Mankato State on Friday and No.2 Concordia St. Paul on Saturday.

Mankato runs the fastest offense the Bulldogs have played against to date, while Concordia brings disciplined ball control and a style of play that is tough to defend.

They are two different tests, but wins against these two teams could build UMD’s resume for the conference tournament. Head coach Jim Boos says in a regional as tough as this, they need to lock in on Friday’s assignment first.

“Ya know, the team that everybody knows is Saturday, but we know that the team we play Friday has every bit of ability to beat you,” Boos said. “Mankato swept Northern state. Northern State beat us here on our floor. The league is too good. There are too many upsets happening right now and the goal is to take the match that is directly in front of you. You can’t beat Concordia on Friday. The only team that you can beat on Friday is Mankato so that’s the team we are going to worry about.”

The first serve against Mankato is set for Friday at six and Saturday’s match against Concordia St. Paul is set for 2 pm and will be broadcast on our My9 Sports Network.

