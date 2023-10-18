Grand Rapids hire Grant Clafton as new boys hockey head coach

Grant Clafton
Grant Clafton(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Grand Rapids Thunderhawks are going into the season under new leadership.

According to a tweet from the school’s athletics department, Grant Clafton will be hired as the new boy’s hockey coach.

However, that decision is still pending school board approval.

It was reported by Youth Hockey Hub in September that former coach Wade Chiodo had stepped down.

Back in July, it was announced that he was promoted to Team President for the Oklahoma Warriors (NAHL).

At the time of the announcement, it was stated he was going to continue coaching the Thunderhawks.

Clafton comes to Grand Rapids after coaching the Greenway Raiders from 2015 to 2019.

His last season, the team upset the Hermantown Hawks in a 3-2 overtime win to head to the state tournament.

Clafton led the Raiders to a state runner-up finish.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chilly Billy's on Woodland Avenue
Chilly Billy’s finds new owners, will not close
LSVOTF K9 Murphy with approximately 5lbs of methamphetamine.
K9 Officer helps find 5 pounds of meth found in package at Hibbing Post Office
Aerial view of Duluth properties.
Special Report: Duluth employers band together to spark new home construction
Duluth mayoral election candidates Emily Larson and Roger Reinert
Northern News Now’s Duluth Mayoral Debate
K9 Chase and Joey Burns America's Top Dog
K9 Chase, Officer Burns to join Itasca County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Madeline Manion
Duluth figure skater competing to enter U.S. Figure Skating Development Camp
state soccer finals
Section 7AA Championship Games
Jim Boos
No.12 UMD Volleyball will rely on resiliency in Romano this weekend against a ranked opponent
UMD Football Week 7 2023
Bulldogs Football hope to continue with their winning ways on the road to Minot State