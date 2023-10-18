Grand Rapids hire Grant Clafton as new boys hockey head coach

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Grand Rapids Thunderhawks are going into the season under new leadership.

According to a tweet from the school’s athletics department, Grant Clafton will be hired as the new boy’s hockey coach.

However, that decision is still pending school board approval.

It was reported by Youth Hockey Hub in September that former coach Wade Chiodo had stepped down.

Back in July, it was announced that he was promoted to Team President for the Oklahoma Warriors (NAHL).

At the time of the announcement, it was stated he was going to continue coaching the Thunderhawks.

Wade Chiodo has stepped down as HC at Grand Rapids. Here are three names of guys who currently live in GR and have 218 HC experience:



Grant Clafton (pic)

Reed Larson

Roger Mischke



Clafton played 4 years at SCSU and coached Greenway to epic state tourney run in 2019.

Clafton comes to Grand Rapids after coaching the Greenway Raiders from 2015 to 2019.

His last season, the team upset the Hermantown Hawks in a 3-2 overtime win to head to the state tournament.

Clafton led the Raiders to a state runner-up finish.

