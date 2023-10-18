Grand Rapids hire Grant Clafton as new boys hockey head coach
GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Grand Rapids Thunderhawks are going into the season under new leadership.
According to a tweet from the school’s athletics department, Grant Clafton will be hired as the new boy’s hockey coach.
However, that decision is still pending school board approval.
It was reported by Youth Hockey Hub in September that former coach Wade Chiodo had stepped down.
Back in July, it was announced that he was promoted to Team President for the Oklahoma Warriors (NAHL).
At the time of the announcement, it was stated he was going to continue coaching the Thunderhawks.
Clafton comes to Grand Rapids after coaching the Greenway Raiders from 2015 to 2019.
His last season, the team upset the Hermantown Hawks in a 3-2 overtime win to head to the state tournament.
Clafton led the Raiders to a state runner-up finish.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.