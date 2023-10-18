Duluth figure skater competing to enter U.S. Figure Skating Development Camp

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Three Northland figure skaters stepped on the podium at a national qualifying competition, with one advancing another step closer to the national level.

After competing in August at a national qualifying series in Bloomington., five Duluth Figure Skating Club (DFSC) skaters competed and traveled south for their next competition at the 2023 Texas Trophy in Plano, Texas.

Madeline Manion, of Superior, had a combined score of 94.93 for her Short Program and Free Skate.

In the Novice Women category, she placed 4th out of 25 skaters in the Upper Great Lakes Region, 16th out of 67 skaters in the Midwest Region, and 39th out of 172 skaters in the Nation.

To make it to the Midwestern Sectional Singles Final in Bloomington, MN, skaters have to make the top 24 in the section, which Manion did.

She will compete with those top skaters in the Midwest for a chance to be on the U.S. Figure Skating Development Camp.

The top four skaters at the Midwestern Sectional Singles Final will make the camp, which is combined with the U.S. Figure Skating Nationals Championships.

Left: Isabella Bowman Right: Piper Linn (Duluth Figure Skating Club)

Two other skaters earned their way onto the podium in Texas as well.

Isabella Bowman, of Esko, is the Intermediate Women Combined bronze medalist.

She had a combined score of 82.55, which is a new personal best.

Coming in 5th place for the same category, Piper Linn, of Duluth, earned a new personal best score of 80.73.

Manion will compete next at the Midwestern Sectional Singles Final on November 14 through 19 at the Bloomington Ice Garden.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.