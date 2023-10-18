Does your kid want a phone? Wisconsin doctor shares her advice

MADISON, WI. (WMTV) - What kids see their parents do, they want to replicate, which might lead to the question, When can I get a cell phone?

UW Health Kids Adolescent Health Researcher & Physician Dr. Megan Moreno weighs in on the best age for a kid to get their first phone- she says it’s not a one-size-fits-all all answer.

“I would say the best age is when the parents and the child both agree that they are ready for a smartphone,” Dr. Moreno said.

An online tool to help parents and kids know when they are ready is called “The Smart Phone Readiness Quiz.”

Dr. Moreno says to establish rules around media use the entire family must follow and monitor their own media use.

If you have questions about cell phones, social media, and kids, you can submit those to a new online portal and an expert from the American Academy of Pediatrics Center of Excellence in Social Media and Youth Mental Health will respond with the latest- evidence-based answer.

