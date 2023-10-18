City by City: Washburn, Superior, Duluth

Washburn, WI- Road work is expected to begin in Washburn next week. The grading and paving of Holman Lakeview Drive and the milling and paving of Bigelow Street are scheduled to start on October 28. This work is being done in preparation for the Bayfield Street Phase 1 Project which is happening next year. Residents along the route can still access their homes, but the roads will be closed to all other traffic. Stop sign configuration will also be changed at all of the intersections along the construction route.

Superior, WI- The City of Superior is announcing a $500,000 grant to Harbor House Crisis Shelter for the purchase of a new building. The property will be bought and renovated for a future shelter. The goal is to help address homelessness and support vulnerable people in Superior. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to celebrate the purchase. The property is located at 1112-1116 Oakes Avenue in Superior.

Duluth, MN- Life House in Duluth received a new addition this week. A new banner was hung on the side of the building with a message on recovery. The art on the banner was created by Kaydance Barrett, a Fond du Lac band member. Life House, located in downtown Duluth, supports people ages 14 to 24 who need stable housing and help facing other challenges.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

