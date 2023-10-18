Bulldogs Football hope to continue with their winning ways on the road to Minot State

Northern News Now at 6pm
By Alexis Bass
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UMD football team is preparing for Week 7 where they take a trip to Minot State and face a 1-5 Beavers team.

The 5-1 Bulldogs have a chance to get a winning streak going again to build on their already impressive stats across the league.

Coming into this week, the Bulldog’s defense sits at the top of the NSIC rankings in both points allowed per game right at 15 and a league-low of 84 rushing yards allowed.

On the other side of the ball, UMD is second in the conference putting up 37 points per game. While holding the top spot for rushing yards with 261 per game.

With only 4 regular season games left, the Bulldogs are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Coming into the season, people had doubts about our offense, early we like to get the run game going and open up our pass game, and that often creates points for us. 40 points is kind of just the standard now. We like to score points and that’s the expectation here,” Bulldogs Receiver Jimmy Durocher said.

“I think our guys are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel and know that we have an opportunity to continue if we continue to win. So we’ll play inspired football here for the next four weeks and will start this weekend hopefully at Minot,” Head Coach Jim Boos said.

Kickoff for the Beavers vs. Bulldogs is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bestselling author William Kent Kreuger signing a book at the Bookstore at Fitger's
Bestselling author William Kent Kreuger holds book signing in Duluth
Chilly Billy's on Woodland Avenue
Chilly Billy’s finds new owners, will not close
A proposed rule being considered by the FDA would ban products that contain formaldehyde and...
FDA plans to suggest ban on hair-straightening products linked to health risks
Two people found dead in Ashland
Two people found dead with gunshot wounds, one in custody in Ashland
K9 Chase and Joey Burns America's Top Dog
K9 Chase, Officer Burns to join Itasca County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

UMD men's basketball comes into season ranked No. 2 in NSIC preseason poll.
UMD Men’s Basketball ranked No. 1 in NSIC after last year’s Elite Eight appearance
UMD Men's Basketball Team looks ahead to 2023-24 season
UMD Head Coach Mandy Pearson giving directions during a Bulldog practice.
UMD Women’s Basketball looks ahead after National Championship Appearance last season
No. 17 UMD Bulldogs win at home in high-scoring game against Northern Michigan