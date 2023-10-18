Bulldogs Football hope to continue with their winning ways on the road to Minot State

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UMD football team is preparing for Week 7 where they take a trip to Minot State and face a 1-5 Beavers team.

The 5-1 Bulldogs have a chance to get a winning streak going again to build on their already impressive stats across the league.

Coming into this week, the Bulldog’s defense sits at the top of the NSIC rankings in both points allowed per game right at 15 and a league-low of 84 rushing yards allowed.

On the other side of the ball, UMD is second in the conference putting up 37 points per game. While holding the top spot for rushing yards with 261 per game.

With only 4 regular season games left, the Bulldogs are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Coming into the season, people had doubts about our offense, early we like to get the run game going and open up our pass game, and that often creates points for us. 40 points is kind of just the standard now. We like to score points and that’s the expectation here,” Bulldogs Receiver Jimmy Durocher said.

“I think our guys are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel and know that we have an opportunity to continue if we continue to win. So we’ll play inspired football here for the next four weeks and will start this weekend hopefully at Minot,” Head Coach Jim Boos said.

Kickoff for the Beavers vs. Bulldogs is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.