Blindfold battle unfolds for Northern Life at Capt’n J’s

By Ryan Haff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In this week’s edition of The Blindfold, Ryan brings Hunter and Briggs to Superior for an 18-hole mini-golf adventure.

Thank you to Capt’n J’s Miniature Golf for letting us explore your course before the end of our decent outdoor temperatures!

For more information on Capt’n J’s, you can find their Facebook page here.

