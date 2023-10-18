Blatnik Bridge to close Duluth bound lane Thursday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Commuters looking to use the Blatnik Bridge will need to take another route from Superior to Duluth.
MnDOT will close the Duluth bound side of the I-535 Blatnik Bridge beginning Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6 a.m.
Officials say the closure will be in place for two to four weeks as part of the Twin Ports Interchange project.
Traffic headed to Superior on the I-535 Blatnik Bridge will not be affected.
After it is complete, the northbound traffic through the Garfield Interchange Area will reopen to single-lane access for motorists headed to Duluth.
It will also allow direct access to northbound I-35.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.