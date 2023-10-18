Blatnik Bridge to close Duluth bound lane Thursday

Road closed sign
Road closed sign(FOX19 NOW/file)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Commuters looking to use the Blatnik Bridge will need to take another route from Superior to Duluth.

MnDOT will close the Duluth bound side of the I-535 Blatnik Bridge beginning Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6 a.m.

Officials say the closure will be in place for two to four weeks as part of the Twin Ports Interchange project.

Traffic headed to Superior on the I-535 Blatnik Bridge will not be affected.

After it is complete, the northbound traffic through the Garfield Interchange Area will reopen to single-lane access for motorists headed to Duluth.

It will also allow direct access to northbound I-35.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chilly Billy's on Woodland Avenue
Chilly Billy’s finds new owners, will not close
LSVOTF K9 Murphy with approximately 5lbs of methamphetamine.
K9 Officer helps find 5 pounds of meth found in package at Hibbing Post Office
Aerial view of Duluth properties.
Special Report: Duluth employers band together to spark new home construction
K9 Chase and Joey Burns America's Top Dog
K9 Chase, Officer Burns to join Itasca County Sheriff’s Office
Duluth mayoral election candidates Emily Larson and Roger Reinert
Northern News Now’s Duluth Mayoral Debate

Latest News

state soccer finals
Section 7AA Championship Games
Jim Boos
No.12 UMD Volleyball will rely on resiliency in Romano this weekend against a ranked opponent
Plans to revitalize the Ainsworth Site.
IRRRB leaders speak on $10M loan proposal for marijuana growing, manufacturing facility
Northern News Now Duluth Mayoral Debate
Infrastructure
Duluth Mayoral Debate: City Infrastructure