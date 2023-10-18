2 semi trucks collide, causes Highway 53 closure

VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two semi-trucks crashed leaving one across the highway Wednesday morning.

According to Friends of the Northland FireWire, the crash was reported around 10 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 53 north of Virginia.

Both drivers were up and walking, according to fire officials at the scene.

The northbound lane was closed for over an hour.

It is still unknown what led up to the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.

