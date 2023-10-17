Scattered rain returns for our Wednesday

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see increasing clouds from west to east. Tonight there will be mostly cloudy skies. Showers will move in from west to east after 9pm across northern Minnesota. Lows will be in the 40′s.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will see some on and off showers throughout the day as a low pressure system passes through the region. Rain will be light to moderate with southeast winds 5-10mph. Highs will be in the 40′s and 50′s.

THURSDAY: The area of low pressure will slowly depart the region on Thursday. We will still see some scattered showers, especially in the Arrowhead, Wisconsin and the U.P.. Highs will be in the 50′s with northerly winds 5-10mph.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the 50′s with westerly winds.

