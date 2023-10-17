Piedmont Elementary Students Launch Weather Balloon

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Students at Piedmont Elementary School spent Tuesday afternoon launching one of the biggest projects of the school year. The experiment included a huge helium-filled weather balloon being sent into the stratosphere.

Loni Schweiger, a 5th-grade teacher, said it’s a great real-world lesson.

“We focused a lot on air pressure. So, understanding the air pressure difference in the stratosphere versus the troposphere and they’ll see that with our experiments once we get our footage back,” Schweiger said.

Campbell Carring is one of the 5th-grade students who will eventually review the data collected from the balloon and learn more about air pressure’s impact.

“In the past years we haven’t done anything this big, but we’re also now in the 5th grade and this is our last year, so I think it was good that we got to do something like that,” Carring said.

The project took over a week to complete, and the students were amazed at how much effort was put in.

“I just wanna thank Mrs. Schweiger because she taught us everything and we got all ready in like a week in half,” Carring said. “I think it was really impressive to get it done that fast.”

Schweiger was equally as excited as her students. “Every year it’s so much fun and the students get so into it so we get so into it too because it’s such an exciting thing,” she said.

