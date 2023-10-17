LIVE: Northern News Now’s Duluth Mayoral Debate

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northern News Now is hosting a live mayoral debate for the next mayor of Duluth.

Our moderators Dan Wolfe and Laura Lee ask incumbent Mayor Emily Larson and challenger Roger Reinert about the biggest issues facing the city right now and how they would handle them if elected.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.