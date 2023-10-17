K9 Chase, Officer Burns to join Itasca County Sheriff’s Office

K9 Chase and Joey Burns America's Top Dog
K9 Chase and Joey Burns America's Top Dog(Hibbing PD)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ITASCA COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Hibbing Police Department’s popular K9 team is moving to a new department in Itasca County.

K9 Chase and his handler, Officer Joey Burns, will join the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office next week.

For Burns, he is excited about the homecoming and the opportunity to serve the area he grew up in.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Hibbing Police Department thanked the two for their bravery and loyalty while inviting the community to a special celebration.

The celebration will be held at the Hibbing City Council Chamber at 5 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Burns is leaving Hibbing Police after a decade with the department, with Chase joining the team in 2018.

Since 2018, the duo has helped make 45 arrests, located a missing child, and helped find a large amount of drugs.

They’ve gained quite a following during their time together, with Chase being named America’s Top Dog in the 2021 Season of the hit A&E show.

More pictures of Officer Burns and K9 Chase are below.

K9 Chase
K9 Chase(Hibbing PD)
Winners of America's Top Dog: Team Chase.
Winners of America's Top Dog: Team Chase.(Hibbing PD)
K9 Chase in a hat.
K9 Chase in a hat.(Hibbing PD)
K9 Chase enjoying sledding in Hibbing.
K9 Chase enjoying sledding in Hibbing.(Hibbing PD)
K9 Chase with his Handler Officer Joey Burns.
K9 Chase with his Handler Officer Joey Burns.(Northern News Now)

