IRRRB approves $10M for Grand Rapids marijuana growing, manufacturing facility proposal

GRAND RAPIDS, MN -- A recreational marijuana growing and manufacturing facility proposed for Grand Rapids will receive $10 million dollars in loans from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board.

The IRRRB approved the funding during its meeting Tuesday morning.

According to a news release sent from the agency, the company behind the project is HWY35, LLC.

“We will revitalize the 138-acre former Ainsworth site into a high-tech, state-of-the-art, cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility that our communities will be proud of and that will serve as an industry leader for the state of Minnesota,” John Hyduke, HWY 35 Lead Minnesota Investment Partner, said.

The former Ainsworth site, which has been dormant since 2008, is located off County Road 63 in Grand Rapids.

The HWY35 project is expected to create 400 jobs and increase tax revenue, according to IRRRB leaders.

“Because the project is based in both manufacturing and agriculture, it has the potential to significantly diversify the local economy, which is one of our agency’s primary goals,” IRRR Commissioner Ida Rukavina said.

The indoor cultivation center will be equipped with LED grow lights, HVAC systems, and automated nutrient delivery systems.

“With recent legalization of cannabis for adult use in the state of Minnesota, the project aims to capitalize on the burgeoning market by acquiring the necessary equipment and infrastructure to cultivate premium cannabis strains, extract oils and manufacture a diverse range of high-quality cannabis products,” IRRRB leaders wrote.

It’s unclear what, if any, approval or funding is still needed before the project can become a reality.

Recreational marijuana became legal to smoke, possess, and grow in certain quantities in Minnesota in August.

The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management is still reviewing regulations for the sale of marijuana and how to license businesses hoping to do so. It’s unclear when marijuana sales could become legal.

