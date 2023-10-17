Holding On To History: 105th Anniversary of the Moose Lake, Cloquet Fires

MOOSE LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) - “On October 12th, the fire started from farmers burning brush and things they should have done in the spring,” said Moose Lake Historical Society leader Ray Pesavent, talking about the fires of 1918 that raged from Moose Lake to Cloquet.

He says other theories about the origin of the fire included train sparks and German saboteurs during the last month of World War One.

Either way, 1,500 square miles were destroyed and nearly 450 people were killed, with most of the deaths in Moose Lake.

There weren’t as many casualties near Cloquet and the Fond Du Lac Reservation thanks to a train engineer who evacuated people.

“He got the people on the trains and got them to Duluth so there were very few deaths in Cloquet,” said Suzanne Van Hoever of the Carlton County Historical Society.

With no one left in town, Cloquet went up in smoke with the Garfield School and a few other buildings avoiding destruction.

“Garfield survived and everything on Dunlop Island so the Northeastern Bar that’s down there now is still standing and it’s a very cool place to visit,” said Van Hoever.

The fire tormented the landscape for four days.

Silverware buried by fleeing citizens was twisted from the heat.

Minnesota’s Governor and the Red Cross acted quickly to rebuild.

“The governor came the very next day to look over things and help with guidance in emergencies,” said Pesavent.

Homeless survivors quickly assembled housing with furniture sets that are now on display in the Carlton County Museum.

The towns were rebuilt within five years but descendants haven’t forgotten about the tragedy.

Their hearts went out to Maui, Hawaii this year after the August fire.

“The Hawaii fire is the largest natural disaster in the U.S. in the last 100 years, but if they went back 105 years then the Moose Lake fire would be number one,” said Pesavent.

That’s a record no one in the world wants to beat.

