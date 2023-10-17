Duluth City Council approves extending sales tax to improve Athletic Facilities

By Cara Kopp
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The taxes you pay on food, drink, and lodging in Duluth will continue to generate revenue to improve the city’s sports scene.

“We know that our rinks, our ball fields, our courts, and our athletic facilities across the city are really in need of reinvestments,” said Arik Forsman, a Duluth City Councilor.

Following growing concerns over the area’s athletic venues, the city council voted Monday night to approve the extension of the current half-percent sales tax.

“Not a new sales tax, an existing one that would be used to fund transformational investments in many of our neighborhood athletic facilities,” said Forsman.

Over the last few years, the tax on food, drink, and lodging went to improving parks along the St. Louis County Corridor. The city council voted to extend that sales tax over the next 30 years in order to help fund a $36 million, four-phase project to create state-of-the-art athletic venues.

“So, the first phase, we are going to be looking at a couple of key investments spread across the city,” said Forsman. “So, places like Wade Stadium.”

The first phase includes improvements to Wade Stadium’s windows and roofing, and the Enger Park Golf Course irrigation system.

The second and third phases will include renovating and improving indoor and outdoor sports venues. The fourth phase focuses on bringing new athletic facilities to Duluth neighborhoods.

“As we broaden out, we will look at neighborhood recreational centers, potentially indoor athletic facilities,” said Forsman. “We could see one out west and one out east.”

City leaders say the four-phase plan would potentially bring in new partnerships in the sporting world.

“We’ll also be able to engage our inter-governmental partners,” said Jim Filby Williams, the Duluth property, parks, and library director. “So, Duluth Public Schools and University of Minnesota-Duluth, may wish to partner with us on this project.”

Williams also says with the growing sports-based partnerships, a larger tourist base is likely to become available to the city.

″So, attracting out of town teams to participate in tournaments, with all of the associated hotel stays and restaurant stays that come with that,” said Williams.

A move, Forsman says will support people of all ages, as well as businesses.

“I think, that will allow us to compete with other regional centers,” said Forsman.

The first phase of the city’s Parks and Athletic Facilities project is expected to begin later this year.

