Crews respond to late-night apartment fire in Hibbing

Authorities on the Iron Range are investigating after a fire broke out in an apartment building...
Authorities on the Iron Range are investigating after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Hibbing late Monday night.(Friends of the Northland FireWire)
By Jane Nicholson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Authorities on the Iron Range are investigating after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Hibbing late Monday night.

According to the Friends of the Northland FireWire, fire crews responded to reports of a fire along the 2300 block of 7th Avenue East at 10:55 p.m.

Authorities arrived to find smoke and flames coming from an apartment building.

Fire crews managed to contain the fire to the basement, but heat and smoke damage were found along the rest of the building.

All residents were able to exit the building in time.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities on the Iron Range are investigating after a fire broke out in an apartment building...
Authorities on the Iron Range are investigating after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Hibbing late Monday night.(Friends of the Northland FireWire)

Hibbing, Keewatin, Chisholm, Virginia, Cherry, and Nashwauk fire departments were all on scene.

The Northland chapter of the American Red Cross has been contacted to assist those who have been displaced because of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bestselling author William Kent Kreuger signing a book at the Bookstore at Fitger's
Bestselling author William Kent Kreuger holds book signing in Duluth
Two people found dead in Ashland
Two people found dead with gunshot wounds, one in custody in Ashland
A proposed rule being considered by the FDA would ban products that contain formaldehyde and...
FDA plans to suggest ban on hair-straightening products linked to health risks
Duluth Harbor Monsters announce head coach
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Duluth Harbor Monsters announce first head coach
Rochester Fire Near Pro-cut Firewoods
Two cats die, apartments damaged in structure fire Sunday

Latest News

Holding on to History featured tile
Holding On To History: 105th Anniversary of the Moose Lake, Cloquet Fires
K9 Murphy helped sniff out the meth inside a package at the Hibbing Post Office.
5 pounds of meth found in package at Hibbing Post Office
UMD Women's basketball prepares for 2023-24 season
City Council votes to bring improvements to sports scene.
Duluth City Council approves extending sales tax to improve Athletic Facilities