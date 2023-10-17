Crews respond to late-night apartment fire in Hibbing

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Authorities on the Iron Range are investigating after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Hibbing late Monday night.

According to the Friends of the Northland FireWire, fire crews responded to reports of a fire along the 2300 block of 7th Avenue East at 10:55 p.m.

Authorities arrived to find smoke and flames coming from an apartment building.

Fire crews managed to contain the fire to the basement, but heat and smoke damage were found along the rest of the building.

All residents were able to exit the building in time.

No injuries were reported.

Hibbing, Keewatin, Chisholm, Virginia, Cherry, and Nashwauk fire departments were all on scene.

The Northland chapter of the American Red Cross has been contacted to assist those who have been displaced because of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

