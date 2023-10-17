City by City: Superior, Duluth, Deer River

The University of Wisconsin-Superior Link Center is hosting a Fall Career and Internship Fair Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
By Kendall Jarboe
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Superior, WI- The University of Wisconsin-Superior Link Center is hosting a Fall Career and Internship Fair Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fair will feature 75 employers from the Northland. Employers will be available to meet, network with, and recruit students for full-time, part-time, and internship opportunities. The event is for students, alumni, and the community. It is happening in the Yellowjacket Union. Click here for more information.

Duluth, MN- Whole Foods Co-op is celebrating its latest environmentally friendly venture. The store is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at 11 a.m. to announce the completion of a 145-panel solar array on the rooftop of its Denfeld location. Store leaders expect the cost of the new solar array to be offset by 30% to 40% because of a recent federal tax credit through the Inflation Reduction Act. The free event is open to the public and will be held in front of the store, which is located at 4426 Grand Avenue, Duluth, MN 55807.

Deer River, MN- According to the city of Deer River, the Big Fish at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 6, which is a stopping spot for many area visitors, is beyond repair. That is why the Deer River Area Community Fund is raising money to replace the muskie with a new one. The replacement cost is $22,000, and they have already raised more than half of their goal. If you want to help them with the rest, you can send donations to the Deer River Area Community Fund at 503 5th Street SE, Deer River, MN 56636. You can also donate at this link. They hope to have the Big Fish replaced in early spring 2024.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Iron Range, Hayward, Cloquet

