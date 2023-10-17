City by City: Iron Range, Hayward, Cloquet

Iron Range- The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota is still looking for volunteers. The Lunch Buddies program partners local volunteers with students during lunch for one hour each week. The Mentor Program runs from mid-October to early May. Over a dozen students still need a buddy. Schools include Laurentian Elementary, Mesabi East, Northeast Range and North Star Elementary.

Hayward, WI- Fishing Has No Boundaries will be hosting a fundraiser in October. The event will be held on Saturday, October 21 at the Flat Creek Lodge. The all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner is open to all ages. There will also be silent and live auctions as well as a raffle. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and tickets are $10 at the door. Fishing Has No Boundaries is an organization that helps those with disabilities experience a day of fishing and fun.

Cloquet, MN- Two students from Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College were awarded recently at the Minnesota GIS/LIS Consortium’s Inaugural Student App Competition. GIS stands for Graphic Information Systems. Grace Lavan won first place with her app, “A Re-evaluation of the Effects of a Pipeline on Gray Wolves.” Her app explores how wolves are affected by the construction of an oil pipeline on the Fond du Lac Reservation. Another student won a scholarship for his academic achievement.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

