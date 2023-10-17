Chilly Billy’s finds new owners, will not close

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Good news for frozen yogurt fans, Chilly Billy’s will not be closing after all.

It was announced Tuesday that a group of buyers have stepped forward to ensure that the business stays open for the community.

Founder Bill Marker announced he would be closing the frozen yogurt shop back in August as he is retiring.

Officials say the new owners, Adam Daoust and Andrew Weisz, bring a wealth of experience and passion to the venture.

As both are rooted in Duluth, they share deep connections to the community and a mutual vision to elevate the experience at Chilly Billy’s while retaining its nostalgic allure.

Weisz stated, “Chilly Billy’s Frozen Yogurt has been a beloved part of both Duluth and my life for years. We are honored to be entrusted with its legacy and are eager to continue creating cherished moments for families, friends, and visitors.”

It’s stated Daoust and Weisz are dedicated to keeping the classic frozen yogurt offerings that Chilly Billy’s customers love.

Additionally, they will introduce a fresh array of flavors and toppings that reflect the ever-evolving preferences of frozen yogurt fans.

“I’m very excited to know that Chilly Billy’s will continue on. Adam and Andrew will do a great job maintaining and improving on what I started in Duluth. They have a forward-looking vision for even better ways to make Chilly Billy’s a special place for a treat or celebration,” stated Marker. “I’m happy for the community to have the business continue and happy for Adam and Andrew on their new business venture.”

Both locations at the Miller Hill Mall and BlueStone will remain open until the end of February.

Due to lease changes on the BlueStone location, Chilly Billy’s will be moving to a new location this spring.

The mall location will stay open throughout the changes.

The new owners hope to open more locations in the coming years.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.