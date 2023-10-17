Beautiful fall day today followed by some rain tomorrow

By Tony Nargi
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Today will be a beautiful fall day with a high of 57 in Duluth and mostly sunny skies throughout the region with some clouds filling in during the evening. Winds will be light out of the SW at 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds fill in Tuesday night and rain follows tomorrow with periods of light rain on and off throughout the day. Rain totals will be around a quarter of an inch, and there is a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 54 degrees and winds will be out of the E at 5-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Some showers are possible Thursday morning with clouds throughout the first half of the day. The high will be 54 with some partly cloudy skies likely by the afternoon. Winds will be out of the NW at 10-15 MPH.

WEEKEND: Friday will see more showers associated with a weak low-pressure system and temperatures in the 50′s, then Saturday and Sunday will be dry with average high temperatures in the low 50′s.

