5 pounds of meth found in package at Hibbing Post Office

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two people are behind bars after five pounds of meth were discovered in a package at the Hibbing Post Office.

The discovery and arrests were the result of a narcotics investigation involving The Lake Superior Violent Offenders Task Force, Minnesota BCA and U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff‘s Office, K-9 Murphy sniffed out a suspicious package and indicated the presence of drugs.

Authorities say a search warrant revealed the package contained about five pounds of meth.

Two people were taken into custody.

Their names have not been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates on Northern News Now.

