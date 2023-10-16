Two cats die, apartments damaged in structure fire Sunday

Rochester Fire Near Pro-cut Firewoods
Rochester Fire Near Pro-cut Firewoods(Free-to-use)
By Robb Coles
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to authorities, Duluth Fire Department responded to 1232 E 1st St for the report of an automatic fire alarm that was quickly upgraded to a structure fire.

Crews indicated there were also numerous reports of explosions in the affected apartment.

When authorites arrived, they found light smoke coming from the front and East side of the second floor.

Crews began evacuating that portion of the building and made entry into the affected apartment.

A fire in the kitchen was discovered and quickly extinguished.

No humans were injured in the fire, but two cats were found dead as a result of smoke inhalation.

Efforts were taken to revive them, but were not successful.

The reported explosions heard were a few food service aerosol cans found in the kitchen.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead with gunshot wounds, one in custody in Ashland
Two people found dead with gunshot wounds, one in custody in Ashland
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
A tiny home in Duluth is making big waves on social media.
Tiny House company in trouble with another state while doing business in Duluth
Terry Martin, the man charged with stealing Judy Garland's famous ruby slippers from a Grand...
Grand Rapids man pleads guilty, explains why he stole Judy Garland’s ruby slippers
New movie boosts local theaters.
Duluth theatre welcomes Swifties for movie premiere

Latest News

Sunday night forecast with Dave Anderson October 15
Ekso man injured in side-by-side ATV accident Sunday
Esko man injured in side-by-side ATV accident Sunday
High air pressure will keep Monday and Tuesday dry but a little low to the west will grow and...
Near normal temperatures and light showers will be with us this week
Terry Martin, the man charged with stealing Judy Garland's famous ruby slippers from a Grand...
Grand Rapids man pleads guilty, explains why he stole Judy Garland’s ruby slippers