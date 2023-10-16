Two cats die, apartments damaged in structure fire Sunday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to authorities, Duluth Fire Department responded to 1232 E 1st St for the report of an automatic fire alarm that was quickly upgraded to a structure fire.

Crews indicated there were also numerous reports of explosions in the affected apartment.

When authorites arrived, they found light smoke coming from the front and East side of the second floor.

Crews began evacuating that portion of the building and made entry into the affected apartment.

A fire in the kitchen was discovered and quickly extinguished.

No humans were injured in the fire, but two cats were found dead as a result of smoke inhalation.

Efforts were taken to revive them, but were not successful.

The reported explosions heard were a few food service aerosol cans found in the kitchen.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

