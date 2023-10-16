Toddler becomes youngest to visit all 63 U.S. National Parks

2-year-old Journey Castillo visits Duluth on her quest to visit all of the country's national...
2-year-old Journey Castillo visits Duluth on her quest to visit all of the country's national parks.(KBJR 6/CBS 3)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A three-year-old has completed a record-breaking journey across the United States.

It all started with a hike at Pikes National Forest in Colorado when Journey Castillo was only a few weeks old.

Since then, her parents Eric and Valerie, of San Antonio, set a goal for their daughter to visit all 63 National Parks by the time she turned three.

Well now, she’s officially the youngest person to visit all U.S. National Parks.

Her travels started with a visit to Grand Canyon National Park when she was just a week old.

Then, Journey and her family stopped in Duluth in September last year on their way to visit Voyageurs National Park.

She was only two at the time and had already been to 44 national parks.

Back in August, they were back in Duluth to celebrate her third birthday as the family was on their way to Isle Royale National Park.

Journey finished her quest in October by visiting Alaska’s five national parks.

You can learn more about Journey’s adventures here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead in Ashland
Two people found dead with gunshot wounds, one in custody in Ashland
Rochester Fire Near Pro-cut Firewoods
Two cats die, apartments damaged in structure fire Sunday
Ekso man injured in side-by-side ATV accident Sunday
Esko man injured in side-by-side ATV accident Sunday
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
A tiny home in Duluth is making big waves on social media.
Tiny House company in trouble with another state while doing business in Duluth

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) is tackled by Chicago Bears linebacker T.J....
Cousins, Hicks lead way as Vikings knock out Fields, beat Bears 19-13
Ryan trying to roller skate at World of Wheels
Remembering how to roller skate at World of Wheels
This year's hunt will be at Spirit Mountain, giving hunters the chance to find one of 14 glass...
Lake Superior Art Glass to host annual glass pumpkin hunt
Duluth Harbor Monsters announce head coach
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Duluth Harbor Monsters announce first head coach