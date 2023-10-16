Toddler becomes youngest to visit all 63 U.S. National Parks

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A three-year-old has completed a record-breaking journey across the United States.

It all started with a hike at Pikes National Forest in Colorado when Journey Castillo was only a few weeks old.

Since then, her parents Eric and Valerie, of San Antonio, set a goal for their daughter to visit all 63 National Parks by the time she turned three.

Well now, she’s officially the youngest person to visit all U.S. National Parks.

Her travels started with a visit to Grand Canyon National Park when she was just a week old.

Then, Journey and her family stopped in Duluth in September last year on their way to visit Voyageurs National Park.

She was only two at the time and had already been to 44 national parks.

Back in August, they were back in Duluth to celebrate her third birthday as the family was on their way to Isle Royale National Park.

Journey finished her quest in October by visiting Alaska’s five national parks.

