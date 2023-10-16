Some dry and mild weather to start the week with some showers late week

By Tony Nargi
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Today will be partly to mostly sunny with a high of 52 in Duluth. Some clouds will be around along the UP and NE Wisconsin, with mainly sun in the afternoon elsewhere. Winds will be light at 4-8 MPH out of the NW.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

TUESDAY: Tomorrow will be mild with a high of 56 and partly cloudy skies. Winds will be 5-10 MPH out of the S, and clouds will fill in during the evening time and overnight into Wednesday.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will see an Alberta Low sweep into the Northland, bringing some light rain and showers into the region throughout the day.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

LATE WEEK: Later this week will see some dryer conditions on Thursday with a slight chance of showers before another weak low-pressure system brings some showers Friday into Saturday.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead with gunshot wounds, one in custody in Ashland
Two people found dead with gunshot wounds, one in custody in Ashland
Rochester Fire Near Pro-cut Firewoods
Two cats die, apartments damaged in structure fire Sunday
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Ekso man injured in side-by-side ATV accident Sunday
Esko man injured in side-by-side ATV accident Sunday
A tiny home in Duluth is making big waves on social media.
Tiny House company in trouble with another state while doing business in Duluth

Latest News

High air pressure will keep Monday and Tuesday dry but a little low to the west will grow and...
Near normal temperatures and light showers will be with us this week
Sunday
Some sunshine set to return!
Northern News Now
Stray showers possible early in weekend, sunshine late
Web Forecast- Weekday Mornings NNN 10-13-23
Web Forecast- Weekday Mornings NNN 10-13-23