Some dry and mild weather to start the week with some showers late week

MONDAY: Today will be partly to mostly sunny with a high of 52 in Duluth. Some clouds will be around along the UP and NE Wisconsin, with mainly sun in the afternoon elsewhere. Winds will be light at 4-8 MPH out of the NW.

TUESDAY: Tomorrow will be mild with a high of 56 and partly cloudy skies. Winds will be 5-10 MPH out of the S, and clouds will fill in during the evening time and overnight into Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will see an Alberta Low sweep into the Northland, bringing some light rain and showers into the region throughout the day.

LATE WEEK: Later this week will see some dryer conditions on Thursday with a slight chance of showers before another weak low-pressure system brings some showers Friday into Saturday.

