Senator Hauschild launches political outreach initiative

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Northern Minnesota state senator is hoping to focus his policy work and hear from community members before he heads back to the state capitol next year.

“This is really important because my district is the largest and most rural district in the state,” Senator Grant Hauschild said. “It’s the size of Massachusetts.”

Hauschild represents everywhere from Hermantown, to parts of the North Shore, to Ely and more.

The DFL senator launched the “Northland Strong” initiative Monday, in an effort to focus his outreach and talk to community members before heading back to the Capitol for the legislative session in February.

“What are those unique resources and regulations that we can pass that will help our region most,” Hauschild said. “That’s my job to represent our entire region and bring that rural perspective to St. Paul.”

The initiative focuses on five categories: Strong Families, Safe Communities, Outdoor Heritage, Innovative Economy and a State that Works.

Hauschild said the strong families area has his biggest focus, such as reducing the cost of childcare and increasing childcare options.

“Our population has been stagnant here in the Northland. I want to make sure people can move up here, they can start families, they feel supported, like they have the jobs they need,” Hauschild said.

Part of the initiative includes roundtables that discuss the key issue areas and how Northland community members are impacted. Hauschild is hosting five over the next few months across Northern Minnesota.

“The people on the ground that actually deal with these issues day in and day out, I want to hear from them,” Hauschild said. “What are the challenges they face in doing that work, whether it’s a childcare provider, a nursing home, a hospital administrator or an iron worker.”

The first roundtable, “Safe Communities - Emergency Medical Services on the Iron Range,” will take place at Breitung Township Fire Hall in Soudan on October 19 at 11:30 a.m.

The second roundtable, “A State That Works - Discussion on the Minnesota Regulatory Environment,” will take place at North Shore Health in Grand Marais on October 26 at 11 a.m.

The third roundtable, “Strong Families - How Ely Looks Out for their Youngest and Wisest,” will take place in November.

The fourth roundtable, “Outdoor Heritage - Investing in the Northland’s Outdoors,” will take place in December.

The fifth roundtable, “Innovative Economies - Diversifying the Northland Economy,” will take place in January.

The last three roundtables have yet to announce locations.

