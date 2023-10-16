Mayor Larson declares ‘Chum Week’ for non-profit’s 50th year

Mayor Emily Larson declares "Chum Week"
Mayor Emily Larson declares "Chum Week"(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth leaders a celebrating a local non-profit’s five decades of helping people in need.

On Monday, Mayor Emily Larson declared this week “Chum Week” in the city.

Chum started in 1973 when 10 local churches pooled their resources to meet the needs of the city’s low-income residents.

Monday’s dedication is meant to honor Chum’s 50 years of work addressing hunger and homelessness.

Officials say during “Chum Week,” there will be various things aimed at raising awareness and support for the non-profit’s ongoing work.

The week provides an opportunity for individuals and businesses to contribute to the betterment of their community and make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate.

Mayor Larson, who worked at the Chum drop-in center for 12 years, says the organization’s work is hard but rewarding.

”That job fundamentally changed who I am and gave me just such a clear message of value and purpose,” Larson said, “Working for an organization that is completely aligned with mission and vision is such an important experience.”

Chum is holding a golden gala Tuesday night to celebrate fifty years of service.

While tickets aren’t available anymore, you can still donate to their cause.

