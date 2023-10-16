Lake Superior Art Glass to host annual glass pumpkin hunt

The glass shop in Canal Park will hide over a dozen pumpkins around Spirit Mountain.
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The glass shop in Canal Park will hide over a dozen pumpkins around Spirit Mountain.

The annual hunt is in its first year at the ski hill, with the option for attendees to also get their seasonal ski pass.

Kristen Austin, the Marketing Coordinator of Lake Superior Art Glass, said it’s a good chance to host the event in an area they haven’t done before.

”We like to showcase pieces and parts of the Twin Ports and we had never done Spirit Mountain before so it seemed like a great chance to really bring in that end of the city and do something together,” Austin said.

14 small glass pumpkins will be hidden throughout the walking trails of Spirit Mountain, giving hunters four hours to hunt for them between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The event is free for those who attend.

Austin asks if you do find a pumpkin, to notify her at the Chalet on Grand Avenue.

The pumpkin hunt and pass pick-up is on October 21.

For more information, you can visit Lake Superior Art Glass’s website here.

