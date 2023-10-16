‘Great Pumpkin Hunt 2023′ underway at Glensheen Mansion

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - If you like scavenger hunts, you may want to stop by Glensheen Mansion at some point in the next few weeks.

Their annual ‘Great Pumpkin Hunt’ is underway through the beginning of November.

Leaders with Glensheen have hidden nine pumpkins throughout the estate.

Participants who locate all of them will get the prize of a temporary tattoo at the end.

According to Glensheen Director Dustin Heckman, the event is a great activity for the whole family.

“If you have little kids, it’s a great way for them to stay engaged, stay active, and be able to keep the whole family looking for things with them,” Heckman said.

