EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Duluth Harbor Monsters announce first head coach

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth’s Arena League football team officially has its first head coach.

The Duluth Harbor Monsters announced Tony O’Neal as the man to lead the new team on Monday morning.

You can watch the full interview with O’Neal and General Manager Steve Walters below.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.