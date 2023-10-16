EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Duluth Harbor Monsters announce first head coach

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth’s Arena League football team officially has its first head coach.

The Duluth Harbor Monsters announced Tony O’Neal as the man to lead the new team on Monday morning.

You can watch the full interview with O’Neal and General Manager Steve Walters below.

