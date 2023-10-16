Essentia Wellness Center holds Chuck-a-Puck fundraiser

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hundreds showed up on Monday to help their neighbors create healthy habits.

The Essentia Wellness Center at the Hermantown YMCA is holding a Chuck-a-Puck fundraiser.

Anyone who donates gets to throw a hockey puck onto the sports court.

If you get closest to the target in the center, you win a prize.

All the money raised helps the Hermantown YMCA provide financial assistance for memberships, swim lessons, healthy living classes, food access, and more.

YMCA leaders say helping everyone have access to a healthy lifestyle is a big part of their mission.

“We really want and need these things to make sure we’re a good part of the community not just here in the community,” said Brian Trettel with the Hermantown YMCA.

The Chuck-a-Puck fundraiser will go on until 8 p.m. on Monday.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.