Duluth seawall renovation breaks ground, expect road closures soon

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After more than a year of delays, the Harbor Drive seawall renovation project officially began behind the DECC Monday.

The long-awaited construction may cause some delay of city events but leaders say it will be a small price to pay for a much needed, new design.

“We had portions of the seawall breaking off from the harbor and we had to close that off,” said Erik Birkeland, Duluth Property and Facilities Manager. “You’ve seen a lot of sinkholes opening up and that just means that there’s undermining of material underneath the ground we’re standing on. The sidewalks are uneven.”

The last time any work has been done on the seawall on Duluth’s Harbor Dr. has been well over 30 years.

City leaders have wanted to fix it for a long time now, but rising steel costs kept the project from beginning.

However, the redesign goal remained the same.

“You have walking pedestrian areas for people to sit and enjoy the waterfront,” said Birkeland. “But then also functioning along here is a seawall protection, it’s a wave wall, or a storm wall that allows us to keep the water in the lake as a storm surge comes.”

$13.5 million of the $18 million project is funded by state bonding while the rest comes almost entirely from federal partners.

City leaders say this complicated design is meant to create a space where locals can enjoy the views, cruise ships can dock, and the infrastructure is strengthened.

“If you’re a pedestrian, if you’re a cyclist, if you’re part of the local tourism industry that’s serving our cruise ship visitors, if you’re concerned about the durability of our infrastructure in the face of climate change, this projects integrates all of those values so beautifully,” said Jim Filby Williams, the Duluth Director of Property, Parks, and Libraries.

Construction will begin soon, continue throughout the winter, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024 with the hope of minimizing the impact on city events.

“There’ll be some impacts for events that are compatible with coming through here,” said Birkeland. “Grandma’s is one we’re going to make way for. There’s also 7, 8 cruise ships coming next summer. There’ll be some logistics around that. Some events will work, some events won’t.”

Harbor Drive could be closed to traffic as early as next week but there will be a path for people to be able to walk through the construction zone safely.

