Bestselling author William Kent Kreuger holds book signing in Duluth

By Robb Coles
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Book enthusiasts lined up in Duluth Sunday to meet a New York Times best-selling author whose stories take place in a very familiar setting.

William Kent Kreuger signed copies of his latest book “The River We Remember” at the Bookstore at Fitgers.

The novel tells the story of a murder in a small Minnesota town in 1958.

According to Kreuger, many of his books are set in Minnesota, including several that take place in the northern part of the state.

Though he’s not a native, he lives in the metro now and finds inspiration from Minnesota’s varied communities.

“The minute I set foot in Minnesota I knew I’d found home. And when I got serious about my writing, I knew that the North Country really was what I wanted to write about because it’s so stunning up here,” William Kent Kreuger said.

When it comes to signings and personal appearances, Kreuger said he tries to support independent bookstores as much as possible.

While many patrons were happy to see him, the staff was equally excited.

“I turn into a bit of a fangirl every time he’s around,” said Jennifer Jubenville, store manager for The Bookstore at Fitger’s. “He’s in great demand, so the fact that he makes time to go to multiple bookstores in Duluth and do multiple events in Duluth, and he still draws a crowd, that’s really neat and really special.”

