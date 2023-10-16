Beautiful Tuesday, rain moves in mid-week

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
By Hunter McCullough
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing decreasing clouds. Tonight there will be mostly clear skies with lows falling into the 20′s and 30′s. Winds will be light out of the west 3-6mph.

TUESDAY: Tuesday we will start out with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid-50′s with southwest winds 5-10mph. Overnight there will be a slight chance of showers moving in from the west.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

WEDNESDAY: An area of low pressure will slide across the region on Wednesday to bring a 60% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid to lower 50′s with southeast winds 5-15mph.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies. A few folks could see a stray sprinkle, but little to no accumulation. Highs will be in the lower 50′s with northerly winds.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead in Ashland
Two people found dead with gunshot wounds, one in custody in Ashland
Rochester Fire Near Pro-cut Firewoods
Two cats die, apartments damaged in structure fire Sunday
Ekso man injured in side-by-side ATV accident Sunday
Esko man injured in side-by-side ATV accident Sunday
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Bestselling author William Kent Kreuger signing a book at the Bookstore at Fitger's
Bestselling author William Kent Kreuger holds book signing in Duluth

Latest News

Web Forecast- Weekday Mornings NNN10-16-23
Web Forecast- Weekday Mornings NNN10-16-23
Northern News Now
Some dry and mild weather to start the week with some showers late week
High air pressure will keep Monday and Tuesday dry but a little low to the west will grow and...
Near normal temperatures and light showers will be with us this week
Sunday
Some sunshine set to return!