Beautiful Tuesday, rain moves in mid-week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing decreasing clouds. Tonight there will be mostly clear skies with lows falling into the 20′s and 30′s. Winds will be light out of the west 3-6mph.

TUESDAY: Tuesday we will start out with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid-50′s with southwest winds 5-10mph. Overnight there will be a slight chance of showers moving in from the west.

WEDNESDAY: An area of low pressure will slide across the region on Wednesday to bring a 60% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid to lower 50′s with southeast winds 5-15mph.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies. A few folks could see a stray sprinkle, but little to no accumulation. Highs will be in the lower 50′s with northerly winds.

