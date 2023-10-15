US senators forced to shelter amid rocket fire in Israel, Chuck Schumer says

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he and other U.S. senators had to shelter amid rocket...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he and other U.S. senators had to shelter amid rocket fire in Tel Aviv.(twitter/X / @SenSchumer via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A bipartisan United States Senate delegation was forced to take shelter in Tel Aviv amid rocket fire on Sunday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer relayed the information on social media.

He wrote, “While in Tel Aviv today, our delegation was rushed to a shelter to wait out rockets sent by Hamas.”

Schumer went on to say, “It shows you what Israelis have to go through.”

There is no word on any injuries for members of the delegation, which is being led by Schumer.

His office says the trip is to show “unwavering support for Israel.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead with gunshot wounds, one in custody in Ashland
Two people found dead with gunshot wounds, one in custody in Ashland
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
A tiny home in Duluth is making big waves on social media.
Tiny House company in trouble with another state while doing business in Duluth
Terry Martin, the man charged with stealing Judy Garland's famous ruby slippers from a Grand...
Grand Rapids man pleads guilty, explains why he stole Judy Garland’s ruby slippers
New movie boosts local theaters.
Duluth theatre welcomes Swifties for movie premiere

Latest News

A stoplight fender bender created a domino effect that ended with five vehicles crashed and two...
Stoplight fender bender ends with 5 cars crashed, 2 pedestrians hit
Palestinians stand by the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, south of...
Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ dances to No. 1 at the box office, eyeing ‘Joker’ film record
Terry Martin, the man charged with stealing Judy Garland's famous ruby slippers from a Grand...
Grand Rapids man pleads guilty, explains why he stole Judy Garland’s ruby slippers