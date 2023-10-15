Palestine Solidarity Rally held on Lake Avenue Saturday

Palestine Solidarity Rally held in Duluth.
Palestine Solidarity Rally held in Duluth.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Dozens gathered in Duluth on Saturday to show support for Palestine amid the Israeli war.

On Lake Avenue and Superior Street, participants were seen holding signs calling for peace for several hours.

Group leaders say they are advocating for the United States to not send aid to Israel that may help in the current war effort.

They also called for an end to the assault on Gaza.

The event’s organizer Jacob Trautman may have a unique perspective on the situation as he was born and raised Jewish.

He shared why he was inspired to plan the rally.

“After this latest wave of attacks, I just didn’t see any other groups holding events like that, so I just thought it was important to get people out here, get voices out here to counter the popular narrative and to call for peace,” said Trautman.

Trautman also said the response from people walking and driving near the rally was mainly positive.

Palestine Solidarity Rally held in Duluth
Palestine Solidarity Rally held in Duluth(Northern News Now)

