Near normal temperatures and light showers will be with us this week

High air pressure will keep Monday and Tuesday dry but a little low to the west will grow and...
High air pressure will keep Monday and Tuesday dry but a little low to the west will grow and bring us a rain chance by Wednesday.(KBJR)
By Dave Anderson
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEATHER STORY: Two highs may not clear our skies the early part of this week but they should keep us dry Monday and Tuesday. A little low will grow and come from the west on Wednesday to fill in the clouds and drop some rain showers chances on us for several days. The normal high temp is 53. We will be close to that on the warmer than normal side to start but by next weekend it will be close to normal the cooler than normal side to finish.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will be mostly cloudy to overcast as a trough of lower pressure Saturday continues to sashay to the east. The overnight low temps will fall towards a range of 35-40. The wind will be NE 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: A pair of highs will push a wedge of dry air from Canada down towards the Gulf of Mexico. We should be rain free but there still may be a fair number of clouds aloft. Call it a forecast for partly sunny. The afternoon high will run 50-55. The wind will be N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: It will be partly sunny again but with a slightly higher range of high temps: 52-57. The wind will be gentler and be N 5-10 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: By Wednesday, a low from Alberta Canada (a common zone for the birth of lows) will come to call and that will make for several days of light showers. That stretch will last Wednesday to Saturday. Dry but partly sunny conditions are planned for a comeback next Sunday.

The week ahead will be near normal with light rain showers.
