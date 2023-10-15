Freedom Farms hosts big tent event for community members

Freedom Farms hosted a big tent event in Duluth.
By Taryn Simmons
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Giving back to the community doesn’t have to be so hard but to these groups of farmers they make it their mission.

Freedom Farms hosted their annual Big Tent event in Duluth Saturday.

They’re a group of urban farms designed to build gathering spaces and increase access to food.

The event was paired with businesses to help provide a bite to eat while also getting people things they needed for the winter.

What started out as just a small check in with family members after the pandemic has now become a place where the community can come together to combat the cold weather.

Jacob Bell, Executive Director wants community members to know that this event from the heart.

“As we like to say by the black community for the whole community, that’s very important for us too. To let the community know that the black community has their back,” Bell said.

Though the black community in Duluth may be small, that doesn’t keep Terri Mayrand from enjoying events like this.

“So keeping in touch with the black community in Duluth is very important to me. So, it’s a nice way to see people and events and hear some music,” Mayrand said.

Keeping in touch is one thing Jacob Bell wants Minnesotans to have even as the weather gets cold.

“We want people to remind people that there is enough, there’s enough good to go around. There’s enough resources available. We just have to be willing to reach out and build relationships with people,” Bell said.

The Freedom Farms offer free produce pick-up and community events.

[https://www.familyfreedomcenter.org/volunteer]

